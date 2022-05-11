Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): After playing the crucial knock of 63 runs against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill revealed that he was having some problems with his back during the clash.

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for Play-offs this season as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs at MCA Stadium in Pune. GT bowled out LSG for 82 in just 13.5 overs in a low-scoring match in which they had scored 144/4 in 20 overs.

"Always pleasing when you're there till the end and finish the game for your team. I didn't expect the ball to seam as much at the start. It was nipping around, and then I expected the spinners to get some turn. I think they didn't bowl up much," said Gill in a post-match presentation.

"Had Krunal pitched it up, it would have been tougher. It helped us turn the singles over. Not a lot of people gave us a chance at the start, but great to qualify now. The ground was soft and I had a bit of back issues, but hopefully, it would all be fine," he added.

After Gill's knock helped GT in posting a total of 144 runs on the board, it was Rashid Khan, who emerged as the star and scalped four wickets. Apart from him, Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal scalped two wickets each and bundled out LSG at 82.

GT have 18 points with nine wins out of 12 IPL matches they have played. GT have made it to the playoffs in their first outing in IPL. (ANI)

