Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Harshal Patel, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his performance against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, said that he has been trying to improve his sequencing.

Superb bowling efforts from Harshal Patel (3/35) and Glenn Maxwell (2/22) guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings here at MCA stadium in Pune.

Harshal Patel returned to his best form as he scalped 3 wickets for 35 runs and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore get their first win in 4 games.

"I think in the first over, the slower balls I tried to bowl it into the wicket but it kind of floated onto the bat. I have been trying to improve my sequencing. I am glad I was able to come back. To both the left-handers, I was asked to bowl wide outside off so that they hit to the larger side of the ground," said Harshal Patel in a post-match presentation.

Talking about his bowling performance and yorkers, Patel said, "One thing is need to be aware of the conditions and then what the batter is trying to do. Then you should know what kind of balls you can execute. Till the time you have clarity when you are at the top of the mark, you should be fine. When people are waiting for the slower balls, my hard length balls and my yorkers are released. Till now this season I have not been able to bowl those but hopefully will do it in the business end of the tournament."

Earlier in the day, RCB posted 173 runs on the board courtesy of contributions from Mahipal Lamror, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik.

Fighting knocks from Devon Conway (56), Moeen Ali (34) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28) kept hopes for CSK alive but were not enough for CSK to outplay Bangalore as a unit, as the bowlers outdid the batters in Yellow. Shahbaz Ahmed (1/27), Josh Hazlewood (1/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) also delivered with the ball for RCB. (ANI)

