Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for the injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh has been with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team and has now signed on to join the squad for the 2022 season.

Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 9 First Class matches, 19 List A games and 8 T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively. The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

Kartikeya has represented MP across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2018. He has been impressive in the nets and his learning trajectory on improving and fine tuning his bowling skills have earned him the call up to the main squad.

Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

