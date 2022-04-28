Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The PBKS vs LSG clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 29, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. PBKS vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 42.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have managed to balance the number of wins and defeats so far. PBKS played eight matches till now with four wins and four losses. Punjab Kings are currently on number six on the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS last defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs on Monday. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super (Giants) are ahead of PBKS with five wins out of eight matches and are placed on number four on the IPL 2022 points table. LSG played their previous match on Sunday against Mumbai Indians (MI) and won by 36 runs with an exceptional display of bowling.

PBKS vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (LSG) could be taken as our Wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four.

PBKS vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (LSG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PBKS vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (LSG), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Krunal Pandya (LSG) can be taken as all-rounders.

PBKS vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (PBSK), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) could be our bowlers.

PBKS vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (LSG), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Jason Holder (LSG), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG).

KL Rahul (LSG) could be named as the captain of your PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

