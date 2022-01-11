By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Indian Premier League's (IPL) two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team on Tuesday received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place.

"Yes, a formal clearance has been given to both Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises. Both of them have been given two weeks' time to finalize their draft picks," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told ANI.

Patel also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

"Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

Earlier on Tuesday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"Yes, TATA will replace Vivo as the title sponsor," Patel had told ANI.

Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and as a result, during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor. (ANI)

