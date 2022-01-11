Patna Pirates will take on U Mumba in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have been brilliant so far in the competition and have their eyes set on advancing to the next round of the competition. Patna Pirates are placed second in the team standings and can go top with a win. Meanwhile, U Mumba are fifth in the points table and can climb as high as second with maximum points from the encounter.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs U Mumba on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs U Mumba live online streaming.

