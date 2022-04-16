Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Disappointed Rohit Sharma took 'full responsibility' for Mumbai Indians' sixth consecutive defeat and said they need to get back on the winning track.

KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 guided Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable 18 runs win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Skipper Rohit himself endured a nightmare of a tournament, managing only 114 runs from six games and the highest knock of 41.

"Hard to point out one particular situation, when you are chasing a total we need big partnerships, something we failed to do today. There's no particular reason to it, we try and put team before the individual. They bat quite deep and it is important to hold your key bowlers towards the back end. We always try and keep Bumrah for the back end and it didn't seem to work out. He bowled pretty well but the others just need to pull up their socks a little bit," said Rohit Sharma in a post-match presentation.

Talking about the team and the right combination for playing XI in tournament, Sharma said, "Every game we play is an opportunity, we try and think what our best playing XI which is best suited for the particular conditions and particular team. We lost 6 games now, we are trying to understand what our right combination is, but it all depends on the opposition that we play. When you lose games it is very easy to point out that changes are being made but we try and go with our best eleven."

Despite facing defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, MI skipper praised KL Rahul for a fine batting show that has put Mumbai Indians almost out of the IPL. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 103 against MI.

"I think KL batted brilliantly that is something missing from our team, wanted someone in our top four to bat as long as possible which is not happening, don't want to look too much into it. We haven't won a game yet but we need to keep our heads high. I'm trying to prepare myself in the way I prepare for every game, that is no different," said MI skipper.

Taking the full responsibility for the defeat against LSG, Rohit said, "It's not coming off, I take the full responsibility of no putting the team in the situation of what they expect from me. I back myself to go out there and enjoy the game and doing what I have been doing all these years. It's important to keep looking forward. It's not the end of the world, we have come back before and we will try and comeback again." (ANI)

