Juventus will be aiming to maintain their lead in the top four qualification as they take on Bologna in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. AC Milan 2-0 Genoa, Serie A 2021-22: The Rossoneris Pick Easy Win to Stay on Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Winning the Serie A title is out of reach for Juventus at the moment as their main objective for the season is securing a Champions League qualification for next season. Max Allegri’s team have a five point lead in the top four race and will be hoping to maintain or extend that. Meanwhile, Bologna are undefeated in their last two league games and will be hoping for a shock result. Spezia 1-3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22: Inter Register Fine Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Juventus vs Bologna match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Bologna match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Bologna match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

