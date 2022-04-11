Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 44 run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals team with half-centuries from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw combined with late flourish from Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel with the bat helped Delhi post a massive total of 215/5 in 20 overs.

"We would have fielded first but didn't think much. As a batting unit, we wanted to put pressure on the opposition. In these conditions, when the dew is not there if teams score 170-180 it is decent and the pressure is not as much as it is when the score is 200 or more," said Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Delhi Capitals not only excelled with the bat but they also were brilliant with the ball and the standout performer was chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav who bagged four wickets and also for the 'Player of the Match' award.

"Kuldeep has been working for one year but hasn't been getting enough chances. We are trying to back him and he is doing well," said Rishabh Pant.

En route to the 215-run total set by Delhi Capitals, the Rishabh Pant led the side at one point were 148/1 but were reduced to 161/4 and after that, they sent all-rounders Axar Patel ahead of Sarfaraz Khan. Patel justified his team management's decision by scoring 22 off 14 balls hitting two boundaries and a six."We wanted to keep the momentum going, and hence sent Axar. We wanted Sarfaraz to arrest the slide if we lose too many wickets and hence kept him back," said Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant led Delhi registered their second win of the season and now they have two wins from four matches. (ANI)

