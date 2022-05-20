Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Ahead of his side's clash against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler said on Friday that getting into the top two is advantageous and the side is desperate to do it.

"Everyone's excited about the game, it is clear what we need to get into the top 2. So everyone's looking forward to it. It's a long tournament, it is one of the challenges, staying in a bubble. So need some time away from the game, not watching every game every night, trying to find something else on the TV, trying to keep fresh," said Buttler told host broadcasters Star Sports.

Also Read | IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Playing His Last Game for CSK? Definitely Not, Reckons Sunil Gavaskar.

"As a senior player, it is your duty to help out and guide the young players. Whether you are young or experienced, there's so much to learn in the IPL. It encourages the young guys to ask questions whether it is me, or some players in the opposition, there's so much knowledge out there," he added.

Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss against Rajasthan Royals and elected to bat first.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Worried About Fan Backlash During Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Clash in Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at third position in the points table with 16 points. They have only two wins in their last five games. On the other hand, the Super Kings are at ninth position in the points table with eight points. They also have two wins in their last five games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)