Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): After achieving a two-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult said it is difficult to bowl at Brabourne Stadium's pitch.

Boult and Obed McCoy's two-wicket haul respectively helped Rajasthan Royals register a 24-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 match here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

"Some days better than others. Nice to get wickets at the top. I have got a simple game with the ball. Good catch from Neesham. The boys did talk about some intensity as this was a crucial game for us," said Boult in a post-match presentation.

"I am surprised that I am talking about my batting in a press conference. We can bring our right attitude and chase a ball. I think this is a tough place to bowl. I am enjoying here at a new franchise. A great opportunity," he added.

Apart from taking two wickets, Boult also played a small cameo of 17 runs off 9 balls and gave his side a strong hand.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (41) and Devdutt Padikkal (39) shone with the bat which helped RR to post a total of 178/6 in the first innings. Later, Boult and McCoy took two wickets each to restrict LSG to 154/8 and registered a 24-run win.

It was for the first time in IPL 2022 when LSG faced two consecutive defeats. They are currently at third position with 16 points while RR is at the second spot. (ANI)

