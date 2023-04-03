Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Second successive half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad and his century stand with Devon Conway powered Chennai Super Kings to a massive 217/7 in 20 overs of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground.

After being put to bat first by LSG at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday, CSK was off to an explosive start. The second over delivered by Avesh Khan saw Conway smashing him for two straight fours and five runs came through extras. The over cost 17 runs.

Gaikwad also looked in fine touch, smashing Krishnappa Gowtham for three sixes in the fifth over, which cost 20 runs. CSK crossed the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs.

The powerplay ended on an explosive note as the sixth over saw Conway smashing three straight fours to Wood and Gaikwad hitting the pacer for a six over deep backward square leg. The over cost 19 runs. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK were 79/0, with Gaikwad (46*) and Conway (23*) unbeaten.

Gaikwad brought up his second straight 50 of IPL 2023 in just 25 balls, that consisted two fours and four sixes.

CSK crossed 100-run mark in 8 overs with help of a six from Conway.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi got the big scalp of Gaikwad who was dismissed for 57 off 31 balls, with three fours and four sixes. CSK was 110/1 in 9.1 overs.

In 10 overs, CSK were 114/1, with Conway (43*) joined by Shivam Dube (1*).

Mark Wood also got his first wicket, sending back Conway for 47 of 29 balls. The knock consisted five fours and two sixes, after Krunal Pandya takes a diving catch. CSK was 118/2 in 10.2 overs.

Shivam Dube smacked two sixes in two balls. CSK touched the 150-run mark in 13.3 overs.

Dube went back after a quick cameo of 27 runs in 16 balls with a four and three sixes. Bishnoi got his second while Wood took a catch at deep midwicket. CSK is 150/3 in 14 overs.

Moeen Ali smashed Avesh Khan for three fours in a row in the 15th over. CSK was 164/3 in 15 overs, with Ben Stokes (1*) joining Moeen (19*).

Bishnoi got his third wicket, dismisses Moeen for 19 off 13 balls. CSK was 166/4 in 15.2 overs. The batter was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.

Avesh also got among the wickets, getting his first as Ben Stokes departed for a run-a-ball eight after Yash Thakur took a brilliant catch. CSK were 178/5 in 17 overs.

CSK crossed the 200-run mark in 18.4 overs, with help of a four from Rayadu.

Ravindra Jadeja's stay at the crease ended in just six balls on his score of three.

Wood got his second wicket while Bishnoi caught him at deep midwicket. CSK was 203/6 in 19.1 overs.

MS Dhoni was next up and hit a six on his first two balls. Wood got his third wicket and the last laugh as Dhoni was caught by Bishnoi while attempting his third six. CSK was 215/7 in 19.4 overs.

CSK ended their innings at 217/7 in 20 overs, with Rayadu unbeaten at 27 off 14 balls with Mitchell Santner (1*) at the other end.

Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/28. Wood also got 3/49 in his four overs. Avesh took one wicket.

Brief Scores: CSK: 217/7 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47, Ravi Bishnoi 3/28) vs LSG. (ANI)

