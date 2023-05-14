Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to post 171/5 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis smashed a solid 55 off 41 balls while Maxwell played an attacking knock of 54 off 30 balls.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell Fifties, Anuj Rawat Cameo Take RCB to 171/5 Against Rajasthan Royals.

After winning the toss, RCB's in-form openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis came to bat, and they gave a solid start to the team. At the end of the powerplay, RCB were at 42/0. Faf du Plessis 23* off 199 balls and Virat Kohli 17 off 17 balls.

The duo added a 50-run partnership in 6.3 overs however, Virat dismissed quickly in the 7th over when Asif delivered a slower bowl. Virat scored 18 off 19 balls.

Also Read | Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Glenn Maxwell then joined Faf in the middle, both together added 50 runs on the scoreboard off 38 balls. RCB brought their 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

RCB skipper brought his seventh fifty in the season, smashing a half-century in 41 balls. But in the same over, Asif picked the scalp of Faf with a full-length delivery.

In the next over, Adam Zampa who has made his return to the team dismissed Mahipal Lomror who scored just one run facing two balls.

Maxwell clinched his fifty off 30 balls in the 16.5 over. Sandeep Sharma cleared Maxwell with a brilliant Yorker hitting the wickets in the 17.3 overs.

In the last over Anuj Rawat showed some class by hitting two consecutive sixes and one four providing RCB 171/5 in 20 overs.

Adam Zampa proved his place in the side, as he took two wickets by conceding just 25 runs. Asif also picked two scalps whereas Sandeep Sharma dismissed one batter.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 (Faf du Plessis 55, Glenn Maxwell 54, Adam Zampa 2/25) vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)