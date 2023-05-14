Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored half-centuries while Anuj Rawat's late 29-run cameo helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post a competitive 171 for five against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Opting to bat, du Plessis (55 off 44) and Maxwell (54 of 33) stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Faf du Plessis Completes 4000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

But the middle order once again failed to fire as RCB lost four wickets for just 18 runs. Spinner Adam Zampa and medium pacer KM Asif picked two wickets apiece for Rajasthan.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 55, Glenn Maxwell 54; Adam Zampa 2/25; KM Asif 2/42).