Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23 (ANI): Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged two wickets each as Gujarat Titans restricted Chennai Super Kings to 172/7 in 20 overs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the first qualifier match of the league. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for CSK scoring 60 from 44 balls.

Put into bat, Chennai Super Kings lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad with only five runs on the board. Darshan Nalkande got the wicket of Gaikwad but his celebration was short lived as umpire called it a no ball.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Half-Century As CSK Post 172/7 Against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

After that Gaikwad and Devon Conway batted well and helped CSK put on 49 without the loss of any wicket in first six overs of powerplay.

The four-time champions went past the 50-run mark in just 6.1 overs.

Also Read | Why Are Tree Signs Shown in Place of Dot Balls During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?.

Gaikwad looked in great touch and went onto notch-up his half-century in 36 balls.

The Gaikwad-Conway's opening partnership was finally broken as Mohit Sharma dismissed the right-hander for 60 from 44 balls as Chennai lost their first wicket for 87.

In the next over left arm spinner Noor Ahmad dismissed Shivan Dube for 1 as CSK lost their second wicket for 90.

Conway along with Ajinkya Rahane took Chennai Super Kings beyond triple figure mark in 13.1 overs.

Rahane looked in decent touch but was dismissed for 17 from 10 balls by Darshan Nalkande to reduce CSK to 121/3 in 14.5 overs.

In the next over CSK lost another wicket in the form of opener Conway as Mohammed Shami sent him packing for 40 to leave CSK in trouble at 125/4.

Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja batted sensibly to take Chennai close to 150.

Rashid Khan then dismissed Rayudu for 17 from 9 balls as CSK lost their fifth wicket for 148.

After Rayudu's wicket there was a huge roar from Chennai crowd as Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked out to bat. Dhoni along with Ravindra Jadeja took CSK past 150-run mark in 18.2 overs.

The celebration was short-lived as three balls later MS Dhoni was dismissed for just one by Mohit Sharma caught by Hardik Pandya in covers as CSK lost their sixth wicket for 155.

Moeen Ali joined Jadeja and the duo took the Super Kings to 172/7 in 20 overs as Shami dismissed Jadeja for 22 from 16 balls in last ball of the innings. Moeen remained unbeaten on 9 from 4 balls.

Brief scores: CSK 172/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60 (44), Devon Conway 40 (34); Mohammed Shami 2/28, Mohit Sharma 2/31) vs GT.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)