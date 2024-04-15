Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): An explosive century by Travis Head and a half-century by Heinrich Klaasen were the highlights as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted 287/3, the highest total of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history in their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Bengaluru on Monday.

SRH has broken their own record of 277 runs, which they posted against Mumbai Indians (MI) in this edition of the tournament itself.

Put to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wasted no time in taking RCB bowlers to attack. In the second over bowled by Reece Topley, the Englishman was smoked for two sixes, a four and overall, 20 runs by the duo.

Though the next two overs saw SRH being a bit subdued, Head smashed Lockie Ferguson for two sixes, a four in the fifth over. 50 came up for SRH in 4.3 overs. 18 runs came off his over.

The final over of the powerplay saw Yash Dayal being smashed all over the park for 20 runs, including two sixes and a four by Head. SRH was 76/0 in six overs, with Head (52*) reaching his fifty in 20 balls, with three fours and five sixes. At the other end, Abhishek was unbeaten at 23*.

The carnage continued in the next over as Will Jacks' spin became a victim of Head's clean-hitting, including two sixes and a four. 21 runs came from the seventh over.

With a huge six over Vijaykumar Vyshak's head, SRH's 100 runs came in 7.1 overs.

Topley ended the 108-run opening partnership, with Abhishek removed for 34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes. Ferguson took the catch at deep backward square leg. SRH was 108/1 in 8.1 overs.

Halfway through the innings, SRH was 128/1 in 10 overs, with Head (86*) being joined by the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen at number three.

With two successive boundaries off Vyshak's deliveries, one through the backward square leg, SRH reached the 150-run mark in 11.2 overs.

Two balls later, Head smashed Vyshak for a four over long on to reach his maiden IPL ton in 39 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.

Klaasen and Head made their 50-run partnership in 23 balls.

The 57-run partnership ended between the duo. Ferguson got his first wicket for RCB and skipper Faf Du Plessis took a catch at mid-on to remove Head for 102 in 41 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes. SRH is 165/2 in 12.3 overs.

RCB had Mahipal Lomror bowl the 14th over and he went for 18 runs, including two sixes by Klaasen and some wide deliveries. Klaasen smashed Vyshak for two fours and a six in the next over, for a total 16 runs, to bring up SRH's 200-run mark in 15 overs.

Klaasen also reached his third fifty of IPL 2024 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes.

Ferguson ended his spell at 2/52, removing Klaasen for 66 in 31 balls, with two fours and seven sixes. Vyshak took the catch to remove Klaasen after he smashed two fours and seven sixes. SRH is 231/3 in 17 overs.

Abdul Samad was out next to bat. He made an immediate impact by smashing Topley for three fours and two sixes in his over. SRH reached their 250-run mark in 18.3 overs.

In the next over, SRH equalled their highest IPL total of 277 runs. SRH ended their innings at a massive 287/3, with Samad (37*) and Markram (32*) unbeaten.

RCB bowlers leaked runs throughout the innings. Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers with 2/52. (ANI)

