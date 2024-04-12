Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

DC will look to lift themselves from the bottom of the table with a win while LSG will be eying to go level on points with Rajasthan Royals at the top of the table and eye a massive win which would help them go past RR in terms of run rate.

LSG captain KL Rahul said after winning the toss, "We will bat first. I don't have an answer to that (good record batting first.) We want to start fresh, looks like a good wicket. I don't think dew is going to play a part. It (new pitch) has made a huge difference. You can bowl well, bat well, and express yourselves, the boundaries are big and the bowlers enjoy playing here. The batters are enjoying batting as well. The three games we have played here have been packed. Arshad Khan comes in for Mayank Yadav."

DC skipper Rishabh Pant said during the time of the toss, "We would have batted first as well. Few of our players got injured, so need to find the right playing XI. We have two changes. Mukesh and Kuldeep are back. They were injured, looking forward to seeing them back on the field."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

