Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant equalled Dinesh Karthik for carrying out most dismissals by a DC wicketkeeper in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings.

Rishabh accomplished this feat during the IPL match against the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

During the game, Rishabh was electric behind the stumps as he did two brilliant stumpings and held two catches. With his help, DC could remove David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan and Rashid Khan.

Dinesh had also made four dismissals against the Rajasthan Royals, including two catches and two stumpings.

Pant is having a fine IPL in 2024. Not only is he moving well behind the stumps and affecting fine dismissals, he is also pulling out some fine performances with the bat. In seven matches, he has scored at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of over 156. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 55.

Coming to the match, DC elected to field first after winning the toss. Rashid Khan (31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) top-scored for Gujarat and only three batters could touch the double figures as Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) delivered fiery spells to end GT's innings for 89 in 17.3 overs.

In the run-chase, Jake Fraser Mcgurk (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) started of well. But DC lost some wickets. However, skipper Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) made sure that DC ended on a winning note in 8.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

DC is at the sixth spot in the points table, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. GT is at the seventh spot in the table, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. (ANI)

