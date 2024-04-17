Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most followed cricket leagues in the world and with its popularity it attracts some ‘negative’ aspects also – including fixing. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to avoid any such occurrences and has a special unit for the same. Known as ACU -The Anti-Corruption Unit of BCCI has been vigilant in its watch on untoward elements. Former KKR Cricketers Manvinder Bisla, Brett Lee, Robin Uthappa and Eoin Morgan Congratulate Sunil Narine For His Maiden IPL Century (Watch Video).

As per reports by sportstar, the ACU has evicted suspected bookies from two venues, both involving Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai and Jaipur so far in IPL 2024. According to a BCCI official, the ACU handed over two suspected bookies to local police from a corporate box during the Rajasthan Royals’ home game against Delhi Capitals on March 28. Later on April 1, two suspects were handed over to police from the MCA President’s Box at the Wankhede Stadium. Interestingly both games involve league leaders Rajasthan Royals. But the more shocking thing to notice is that the MCA President’s Box – situated right above the Wankhede Stadium dressing rooms - is strictly meant for invitees. All 200 tickets are not sold to the general public.

An FIR was lodged against both the individuals in Jaipur. But the case in Mumbai ended up being a possible case of mistaken identity. As the suspects were handed over to Marine Drive Police Station, an authority let go of both individuals since "nothing untoward was found on their electronic devices".

Attending a match in person and relaying information in real-time tends to help bookies exploit the eight to 15-second lapse between real-time action and live telecast or streaming. The BCCI official, on condition of anonymity, stressed that the ACU, with the support of the BCCI machinery, is “doing its best to keep corrupt elements away from the IPL”. The ACU is understood to have swung into action based on CCTV and live TV footage.

