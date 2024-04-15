Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Opener Rohit Sharma's valiant second Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as a four-wicket haul from Matheesha Pathirana managed to restrict a power-packed Mumbai Indians (MI) line-up to 186/6 in their 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a 20-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is at eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

Also Read | KKR vs LSG Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Phil Salt and Mitchell Starc Guide Kolkata Knight Riders to First-Ever Win Over Lucknow Super Giants.

In the run chase of 207 runs, openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started really well. Slowly building from boundary each in the first two overs, the duo targetted pacers Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur and Mustafizur Rahman in next three overs.

While Tushar was hit for a four and six by the duo, 12 runs in total, Thakur was hit for 13 runs, including a six and four by Kishan. In the fifth over, Rohit hit Mustafizur for a four and six and Ishan also smashed a boundary to end the over at 53/0.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Kolkata Knight Riders Game With Daughter Suhana and Son AbRam at Eden Gardens (Watch Videos).

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, MI was at 63/0, with Rohit (42*) and Ishan (21*) unbeaten. Rohit hit Thakur for two fours to end the powerplay on a high.

However, Pathirana ended the quickfire first-wicket partnership at 70 runs, getting Ishan caught for 23 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six. Thakur took the catch at mid-wicket. MI was 70/1 in 7.1 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav walked in but was caught brilliantly by Mustafizur near the boundary on third-man position. MI was 70/2 in 7.3 overs.

After some fluent forties, Rohit finally completed his half-century in 30 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was 90/2, with Rohit (55*) joined by Tilak Varma (12*) unbeaten.

Smashing Ravindra Jadeja for a four and six, Rohit helped MI reach the 100-run mark in 10.2 overs. With a boundary from Tilak, the over yielded 18 runs.

Tilak and Rohit continued to fight it out for MI, bringing their 50-run stand in 30 balls. However, Pathirana ended the partnership, with Thakur taking the catch at mid-off. Tilak was gone at 31 in 20 balls, with five fours. MI was 130/3 in 13.5 overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya could not survive for long either, as Jadeja caught him near deep mid-wicket for just two runs in six balls. MI was 134/4 in 15.3 overs.

Tim David tried to inject some life into the game with two sixes, however Mustafizur got him caught by Rachin. MI was 148/5 in 16.3 overs.

Pathirana continued to run through MI's line-up, cleaning up Romario Shepherd's stumps for just one run. MI is 157/6 in 17.3 overs.

MI could not finish the run chase, though Rohit got his second IPL ton in 61 balls. MI innings ended at 186/6 in 20 overs, with Rohit (105* in 63 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes) and Mohammed Nabi (4* in 7 balls) unbeaten.

Pathirana (4/28) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar and Mustafizur secured a wicket each.

Earlier, Brilliant half-centuries by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube and a 'Mahi Special' hat-trick of sixes by MS Dhoni in the final over took Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 206/4 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

After being put to bat first by MI, CSK was off to a bad start as they lost Ajinkya Rahane early for just five runs off eight balls. Gerald Coetzee got the wicket and Hardik Pandya took a fine catch at mid-on. CSK was 8/1 in 1.4 overs.

Rachin Ravindra was joined by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo took a little time to settle in, but it was not too late until Gaikwad let his hands loose by smashing Coetzee for two fours and a six in the fifth over.

The sixth and final over of the powerplay by Akash Madhwal gave away 10 runs, including two fours. CSK was 48/1 after six overs, with Gaikwad (29*) and Rachin (12*) unbeaten.

Just when it seemed that Rachin was picking up speed and momentum, he was caught behind by Ishan Kishan on a Shreyas Gopal delivery for 21 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six. CSK was 60/2 in 7.5 overs.

Shivam Dube came in at number four, hoping to carry on with his explosive run of form and six-hitting.

The 10th over by Hardik leaked 15 runs, including three majestic fours by Shivam. CSK ended the first half of their innings at 80/2, with Gaikwad (36*) and Dube (15*) unbeaten.

Dube continued with his aggression, hitting Romario Shepherd for two fours. Gaikwad ended Akash Madhwal's 12th over with a six to help the Men in Yellow touch 100-run mark.

Gaikwad reached his second IPL half-century in 33 balls, with three fours and four sixes.The 14th over by Romario was what CSK needed as Dube hit two sixes over deep backward square leg and long-on and then powered a pull shot through mid-wicket for a four. After a single, Gaikwad produced a classy boundary in the backward point region, securing 22 runs from the over. The score reached 132 runs.

CSK continued hitting big in the next over as well, as two fours and a six-over deep point by Shivam took the team 17 runs ahead.

Dube reached his second IPL 2024 fifty in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Also, CSK reached the 150-run mark in 15.1 overs.

On the very next ball, though, skipper Pandya ended the 90-run partnership as Mohammed Nabi caught Gaikwad at long-on, ending his knock at 69 runs in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes. CSK was 150/3 in 15.2 overs.

Daryl Mitchell joined Dube at the other end. The run flow was restricted considerably after Gaikwad's dismissal. Mitchell's struggling knock of 17 in 14 balls was ended by Pandya, who got him caught by Nabi near the boundary. CSK was 186/4 in 19.2 overs.

MS Dhoni walked in and made an immediate impact with three successive sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. 200 was up for CSK in 19.5 overs.Dhoni took a double on the final ball, CSK ended at 206/4, with Dhoni (20* in four balls) and Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) unbeaten.

Pandya (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Gopal and Coetzee got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 206/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 69, Shivam Dube 66*, Hardik Pandya 2/43) won against Mumbai Indians: 186/6 (Rohit Sharma 105*, Tilak Varma 31, Matheesha Pathirana 4/28). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)