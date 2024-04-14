IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Kolkata Knight Riders Game With Daughter Suhana and Son AbRam at Eden Gardens (Watch Videos)

His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the match between KKR and DC. The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys.

Agency News ANI| Apr 14, 2024 08:27 PM IST
IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Kolkata Knight Riders Game With Daughter Suhana and Son AbRam at Eden Gardens (Watch Videos)
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering with Suhana Khan and AbRam for Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Lucknow Super Giants for the Indian Premier League team (IPL) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He can be seen cheering for his team and showing his support for them. Ananya Panday was also spotted enjoying the match. She can be seen sharing some fun moments with Suhana. Earlier, in April, when KKR defeated Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, SRK went to the stadium to personally congratulate the players, even planting a kiss on Rishabh Pant's head. He also gave hugs to the cricketers. IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Arriving In Kolkata With AbRam, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Ahead of KKR's Match Against LSG (Watch Videos).

Taking to X, the Indian Premier League (IPL) treated fans with a video of SRK meeting teams on the ground post-match. In the video, the Jawan actor is seen applauding Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma, among other players, after the KKR vs DC match in Visakhapatnam. SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the match between KKR and DC. The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys. IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Kisses and Waves at Fans During KKR vs SRH Match at Eden Gardens (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan At KKR Match

Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At Eden Gardens With His Children

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Meanwhile talking about the match, LSG is locking horns with KKR at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. While LSG is at the fourth spot with three wins and two losses, giving them six points, KKR is at number two with three wins and a loss, giving them six points as well. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put LSG to bat first. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

