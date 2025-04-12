Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Gujarat Titans, who are currently tied with Delhi Capitals on eight points, will aim to extend their lead at the top and improve their net run rate. On the other hand, Lucknow, who holds six points and occupies the sixth spot, will look to go level with GT on points and better their net run rate in a closely contested cash-rich league.

LSG will miss the presence of its second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition, Mitchell Marsh, who is unavailable because his daughter is unwell and he is taking care of her.

After winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant revealed the reason behind his decision and said, "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks good. Happy to win the last two matches. As a team, we talk about the process, and the team is responding well now. The bowlers have done a really good job, we have to give credit to them. Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well."

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "I would have bowled first as well. I don't think the wicket is going to change much. Everyone is contributing, that's been one of the hallmarks for us, Washi comes in for Kulwant."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

