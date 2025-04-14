Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad announced uncapped Smaran Ravichandran as the replacement for experienced spinner Adam Zampa on Monday.

IPL released a media advisory on Monday to confirm that Hyderabad have roped in the 21-year-old left-handed batter from Karnataka at his base price of Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for the injured Australian ball tweaker.

"Smaran Ravichandran has 7 First-Class games, 10 List A matches & 6 T20s and has over 1100 runs from these matches. The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, joins SRH for INR 30 Lakh," a Media Advisory from IPL said on Monday.

Smaran has made a name for himself as an all-format player for Karnataka. In seven first-class matches, coming during the Ranji Trophy this season, he scored 516 runs at an average of 64.50, with two centuries and best score of 203.

In 10 List A matches, he has also made 433 runs at an average of 72.16, with two centuries and fifties each. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy final for Karnataka, he made a match-winning ton against Vidarbha.

In six T20s, he has made 170 runs at an average of 34.00, with a strike rate of 170.00 and one half-century. He has also played for the Gulbarga Mystics and the Shivamogga Strikers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings replaced skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad with Mumbai batter Ayush Mahtre. The 17-year-old batter has played nine first-class matches and seven List-A games and made 962 runs for Mumbai. In nine first-class matches, he has made 504 runs in 16 innings at an average of 31.50, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 176.

In seven List-A matches, he has made 458 runs at an average of 65.42, with two centuries and a fifty, with his best score being 181. In the ACC U19 Asia Cup for India, Mhatre made 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44.00, with two half-centuries.

In his first full-fledged Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai this year, he made 471 runs in eight matches and 14 innings, averaging 33.64, with two centuries and a fifty. Coming to Gaikwad, he was ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an elbow injury, with MS Dhoni returning as a captain. Before being ruled out, Gaikwad made 122 runs in five innings at an average of 24.40, with two half-centuries. (ANI)

