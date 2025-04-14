The 20-year-old right-handed opening batsman Shaik Rasheed, who slammed Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Deep for three fours in an over, while marking his debut in the Indian Premier League gave Chennai Super Kings a very powerful start in their vital LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 encounter. The Andhra Cricket team player who has over 1200 runs even at this tender age, even before he marked his IPL debut is special, and he is showing that with his gifted skills. Watch MS Dhoni Run Out Abdul Samad With Spectacular Under-Arm Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Lucknow.

Playing his maiden IPL 2025 match, Shaik Rasheed feared no Lucknow Supeer Giants bowler while striking an anchoring, quick 27 runs off 19 balls, before finally getting caught by an Avesh Khan delivery, flung high and caught by the safe hands of Nicholas Pooran during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Rasheed was the key contributor in the above 50-run partnership for CSK's first wicket with Rachin Ravindra. Shaik Rasheed hit six 4s in his debut IPL 2025 match. MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 200 Dismissals in the Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shaik Rasheed Quick Facts

#Shaik Rasheed was born on September 24, 2004, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

#Shaik Rasheed marked his IPL debut on April 14, 2025, during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

#Shaik Rasheed has been a part of the CSK franchise since IPL 2023, but didn't debut for the first two seasons, getting his first chance in his third year with the team

#Shaik Rasheed scored 1204 runs in First Class matches for Andhra before his IPL debut

#Shaik Rasheed had two hundreds, and seven fifties in First Class matches before his IPL debut

#Shaik Rasheed was named as vice-captain in India's squad for the 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup

#Shaik Rasheed can also ball leg-break deliveries, besides batting

The able opening batsman was picked by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, but had to wait for two entire seasons, before finally getting his debut call in the third season in IPL 2025, during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Following his fast knock, Shaik Rasheed is expected to get more chances under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

