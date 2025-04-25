Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): The clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk Stadium is between two of the bottom-most sides of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with the Orange Army's spinners aiming to find a quick meal in CSK's struggling batters.

SRH is at the ninth spot with two wins and six matches, giving them four points. CSK stands at the bottom with the same win-loss ratio. While SRH's spinners have struggled to get wickets and contain runs this season, CSK's batters have faced immense struggle in tackling spin bowling.

During the ongoing season, SRH spinners have secured just eight wickets at 50.75 average and have leaked runs at an economy rate of 9.80 per over, the worst among all teams.

But the team's key spinners, a young Zeeshan Ansari (five wickets in six games at an average of 42.40 and economy rate of 9.70) and Deepak Chahar (wicketless in only one game played) might have just found an easy target in CSK. The five-time champions have looked poor against spin and are the worst performers against tweakers statistically, having lost 25 wickets at an average of 18.84 and scoring their runs at an average of 6.61 per over.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh. (ANI)

