The IPL 2025 season has brought with it a fun Dream11 advertisement which teases a cricket match between Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor after the two got involved in an argument at a party, that was attended by popular India national cricket team stars Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and others. In one of the advertisements for the series, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan were seen having a banter over which team had the better players. And it is here where 'Jitendra Bhatawdekar' was first mentioned, with Rohit Sharma saying the name and later clarifying that he said it just to confuse Aamir Khan. Well, fans have alleged that Jitendra Bhatawdekar is none other than umpire Vinod Seshan. Who is Jitendra Bhatawadekar? Dream11's New IPL 2025 Promo Featuring Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Suryakumar Yadav Has Fans Floored With Laughter (Watch Video).

The umpire had officiated in the SRH vs MI IPL 2025, where in a big moment, Ishan Kishan attempted to glance a delivery from Deepak Chahar but didn't make any contact. While the Mumbai Indians' players appealed, Ishan Kishan started to walk away and umpire Vinod Sheshan was seen raising his finger after initially appearing to stretch his arms and show a wide. Fans have alleged that it was umpire Vinod Seshan who is Jitendra Bhatawdekar from the Dream11 advertisement, potentially because his decision aided Rohit Sharma and his team, with Ishan Kishan not making much of an impact. Pictures and videos of fans claiming umpire Vinod Seshan to be Jitendra Bhatawdekar have gone viral. Check them out below. Fan Wins Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Urus With ‘0264’ Number Plate For Topping Dream11 Charts, Pics and Videos of Him Posing With MI Star’s Car Go Viral.

'Akhirkar Pata Chal Gaya'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by extraaa innings (@extraaa.innings)

Fan Claims Umpire Vinod Seshan is 'Jitendra Bhatawdekar!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _RAPIDEX_ (@rapidex.13)

'New Impact Player for Mumbai Indians'

In another development, Rohit Sharma had to give away his Lamborghini with a special '0264' number plate to a fan who won a Dream11 contest earlier. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have bounced back remarkably well after a tough start to their IPL 2025 campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).