Sharjah, Oct 17 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, here on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings:

Sam Curran

c Nortje b Deshpande

0

F du Plessis

c Dhawan b Rabada

58

S Watson

b Nortje

36

A Rayudu

not out

45

MS Dhoni

c Carey b Nortje

3

R Jadeja not out

33

Extras (NB-1,WD-3)

4

Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)

179

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-87, 3-109, 4-129.

Bowling: T Deshpande 4-0-39-1, K Rabada

4-1-33-1, A Patel 4-0-23-0, A Nortje 4-0-44-2, R Ashwin

3-0-30-0, M Stoinis 1-0-10-0. More PTI

