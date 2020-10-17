Sharjah, Oct 17 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, here on Saturday.
Chennai Super Kings:
Sam Curran
c Nortje b Deshpande
0
F du Plessis
c Dhawan b Rabada
58
S Watson
b Nortje
36
A Rayudu
not out
45
MS Dhoni
c Carey b Nortje
3
R Jadeja not out
33
Extras (NB-1,WD-3)
4
Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)
179
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-87, 3-109, 4-129.
Bowling: T Deshpande 4-0-39-1, K Rabada
4-1-33-1, A Patel 4-0-23-0, A Nortje 4-0-44-2, R Ashwin
3-0-30-0, M Stoinis 1-0-10-0. More PTI
