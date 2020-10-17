Kagiso Rabada continued his stellar form in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) and added yet another feather to his already illustrious hat. During the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the South African speedster surpassed Sunil Narine to become the fastest bowler to complete 50 wickets in history. Rabada, who was playing his 27 games, got to the landmark after dismissing fellow countrymen Faf du Plessis. With this, the Proteas star went past veteran Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Sunil Narine who got to the feat in 2014, taking 32 games. DC vs CSK Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Making his IPL debut in 2017 season, the speedster couldn’t make a mark straightaway due to lack of regular chances. With Chris Morris and Pat Cummins in the ranks, the right-arm pacer got games only when these big names were injured. However, Delhi Daredevils changed their name to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2019, and Rabada’s fortunes changed too. He spearheaded Delhi’s bowling attack in the season and took 24 wickets in 12 matches, playing a crucial role in guiding the side to the playoffs. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje’s Bowling Partnership Is Lethal, Says Shikhar Dhawan.

Owing to injury, the Proteas star couldn’t get the Purple cap, which is given to the highest wicket-taker of the season, in 2019 but he’s determined to get this season. So far, Rabada has taken 19 wickets from nine games and with Delhi most likely to qualify for the playoffs, the 25-year-old must get the landmark.

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in Sharjah. Faf du Plessis scored a stellar half-century upfront while Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja gave the team late flourishes. As a result, the Yellow Army posted 179/4. The target is challenging indeed but with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis in ranks, DC must back themselves to cross the line.

