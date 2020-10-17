MS Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2020 has been under the scanner especially with the deteriorating performance in the tournament. Once MS Dhoni’s poor form continued in the match against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals. Dhoni got out on the score of three runs from five balls when Anrich Nortje was handling the bowling duties. The Delhi Capitals bowled a slower one and Dhoni got edged and taken by the keeper. Now, this surely did not go down well with CSK fans as they were angry with Mahi for the kind of a performance put up by him. A few fans on social media demanded MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League as well. DC vs CSK Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Just before the IPL 2020, the former Indian captain retired from all formats of the game. He played his last international match against New Zealand in the CWC 2020. Even in the IPL 2020, his performance has been quite disappointing. From nine games, MS Dhoni scored 136 runs with no fifties or hundreds. Thalla's average in the IPL 2020 was 27.20. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by angry fans.

I wish he retired from IPL straight away #MSDhoni — Balaji (@balajitweeets) October 17, 2020

Another one

Retire

#MSDhoni should retire from IPL, b4 losing his shine. #CSKvsDC — Lakshmipathy v (@Lakshmipathy_) October 17, 2020

High Time

bro im msd fan, this season msd completely out of form. captaincy also very bad. high time to retire — ☆Cal ☆ (@Cal2347) October 17, 2020

Flop inning

#MSDhoni another dissapointment flop inning 💔💔💔😂😂 — iamabhi03 (@Abhi12390557278) October 17, 2020

In the first innings, Chennai Super Kings have scored 179 runs with Faf du Plessis scoring a half-century and Ambati Rayudu falling five runs short of a half-century.

