Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here on Friday.

Punjab Kings:

KL Rahul run out (Ravindra Jadeja) 5

Mayank Agarwal b D Chahar 0

Chris Gayle c Ravindra Jadeja b D Chahar 10

Deepak Hooda c du Plessis b D Chahar 10

Nicholas Pooran c Thakur b D Chahar 0

Shahrukh Khan c Ravindra Jadeja b Sam Curran 47

Jhye Richardson b Moeen 15

Murugan Ashwin c du Plessis b DJ Bravo 6

Mohammed Shami not out 9

Riley Meredith not out 0

Extras: (W-4) 4

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 106

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-15, 3-19, 4-19, 5-26, 6-57, 7-87 , 8-101.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-1-13-4, Sam Curran 3-0-12-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-35-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-19-0, Moeen Ali 3-0-17-1, Dwayne Bravo 2-0-10-1. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)