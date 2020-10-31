Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Innings

Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b Boult 10

Shikhar Dhawan c Yadav b Boult 0

Shreyas Iyer st de Kock b Chahar 25

Rishabh Pant lbw b Bumrah 21

Marcus Stoinis c de Kock b Bumrah 2

Shimron Hetmyer c Krunal b Coulter-Nile 11

Harshal Patel lbw b Bumrah 5

Ravichandran Ashwin c Krunal b Boult 12

Praveen Dubey not out 7

Kagiso Rabada run out 12

Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 110

Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/15 3/50 4/57 5/62 6/73 7/78 8/96 9/110

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-21-3, Krunal Pandya 3-0-13-0, Jayant Yadav 3-0-18-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-17-3, Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-0-14-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-24-1. More

