Prithvi Shaw has been the most sought youngsters and the Delhi Capitals batsman has already created ripples with his performance. But the youngster has grabbed the eye of the netizens for his batting during Delhi Capital’s match against the Mumbai Indians in Dream11 IPL 2020 which is currently underway at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Prithvi Shaw got dismissed by Trent Boult as he used a shorter delivery and it got edged and taken by Quinton de Kock. This added to the fury of the fans on social media who slammed the batsman left, right and centre. DC vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

A few netizens labelled him as over-hyped and one of them called him senseless. Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. The bowlers did a fine job for Keiron Pollard's men as they snapped wickets regularly. Both Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets and made sure to dismantle the batting order of Delhi Capitals. For now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens.

Prithvi Shaw has got more hype than what he deserves — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) October 31, 2020

Last tour of Australia

Probably this Australia tour will be the last tour of Prithvi Shaw with team india. Senseless batting — Sharique (@Jerseyno_93) October 31, 2020

Worst batsman?

Prithvi Shaw worst batsman with MRF bat? — Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 31, 2020

Meme

*after watching Prithvi Shaw batting in IPL* Shreyas lyer to Shaw:#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/2xkcIImBQO — Sonali Sharma (@sharmaalogy) October 31, 2020

Last one

DC fans when Ponting plays Tushar Deshpande and Ajinkya Rahane over Prithvi Shaw again - pic.twitter.com/FRvloxmdfv — rohan (@artemiscrockfan) October 31, 2020

Delhi Capitals scored 110 runs for the loss of nine wickets. So if Mumbai Indians chase the total in 15 overs, Delhi Capitals net run rate will fall below than the Kings XI Punjab.

