Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.
Punjab Kings Innings:
K L Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61
Mayank Agarwal c Dhawan b Meriwala
69
Chris Gayle c sub (RV Patel) b Woakes
11
Deepak Hooda not out 22
Nicholas Pooran c Rabada b Avesh Khan 9
Shahrukh Khan not out
15
Extras: (LB-6, NB-2) 8
Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 195
Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-141, 3-158, 4-179
Bowling: Chris Woakes
4-0-42-1, Lukman Meriwala 3-0-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-28-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-43-1, Lalit Yadav 1-0-11-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-33-1. MORE
