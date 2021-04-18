Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

K L Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61

Mayank Agarwal c Dhawan b Meriwala

69

Chris Gayle c sub (RV Patel) b Woakes

11

Deepak Hooda not out 22

Nicholas Pooran c Rabada b Avesh Khan 9

Shahrukh Khan not out

15

Extras: (LB-6, NB-2) 8

Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 195

Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-141, 3-158, 4-179

Bowling: Chris Woakes

4-0-42-1, Lukman Meriwala 3-0-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-28-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-43-1, Lalit Yadav 1-0-11-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-33-1. MORE

