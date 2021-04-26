Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

Punjab Kings:

KL Rahul c Narine b Cummins 19

Mayank Agarwal c Tripathi b Narine 31

Chris Gayle c Karthik b Mavi 0

Deepak Hooda c Morgan b Krishna 1

Nicholas Pooran b Varun 19

Moises Henriques b Narine 2

Shahrukh Khan c Morgan b Krishna 13

Chris Jordan b Krishna 30

Ravi Bishnoi c Morgan b Cummins 1

Mohammed Shami

not out 1

Arshdeep Singh not out 1

Extras: (lb 1, w 4)

5

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs)

123

Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/38 3/42 4/60 5/75 6/79 7/95 8/98 9/121

Bowling: Shivam Mavi 4-0-13-1, Pat Cummins 3-0-31-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-30-3, Andre Russell 1-0-2-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-24-1. More PTI

