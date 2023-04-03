Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.
Chennai Super Kings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Wood b Ravi Bishnoi 57
Devon Conway c Pandya b Wood 47
Shivam Dube c Wood b Ravi Bishnoi 27
Moeen Ali st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 19
Ben Stokes c Yash Thakur b Avesh Khan 8
Ambati Rayudu not out 27
Ravindra Jadeja c Ravi Bishnoi b Wood 3
MS Dhoni c Ravi Bishnoi b Wood 12
Mitchell Santner not out 1
Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-1 W-7) 16
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 217
Fall of wickets: 1/110 2/118 3/150 4/166 5/178 6/203 7/215
Bowling: Kyle Mayers 2-0-16-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-39-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-21-0, Krishnappa Gowtham 1-0-20-0, Mark Wood 4-0-49-3, Yash Thakur 4-0-36-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-28-3. More
