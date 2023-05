Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Become First Brothers to Captain Their Teams Against Each Other, Achieve Unique Feat in GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Gujarat Titans Innings:

Wriddhiman Saha c (sub)Prerak Mankad b Avesh Khan 81

Also Read | IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RR vs SRH T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Shubman Gill not out

94

Hardik Pandya

c Krunal Pandya b Mohsin Khan

25

David Miller

not out

21

Extras: (LB-1, W-4, NB-1)

6

Total: (2 wkts, 20 Overs)

227

Fall of Wickets: 142-1, 184-2.

Bowler: Mohsin Khan 3-0-42-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-34-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-38-0, Yash Thakur 4-0-48-0, Ravi Bishnoi 2-0-21-0, Kyle Mayers 1-0-16-0, Swapnil Singh 1-0-7-0, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-20-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)