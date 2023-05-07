Rajasthan Royals have hit a major slump in form at a crucial juncture in the tournament with four defeats in their last five games. They had started the campaign on a bright note and this is the reason why they are still fourth in the standings despite the recent losses. But with other teams chasing the top four vigorously, Rajasthan need a reversal in fortune starting with a home tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Opponents Hyderabad slipped to bottom of the table with Delhi defeating Bangalore yesterday. Like Rajasthan, they too are in a slump but with six defeats already registered against their name, they are running out of time to fix their season. Rajasthan Royals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST. Will Joe Root Make His Debut in RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match? Check Possible Playing XI of Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals had a batting slump against Gujrat in the last match with Sanju Samson being the only player to manage 30 runs. It was a surprise for many considering they had managed 200 and above in the match against Mumbai and all of this points to some sort of inconsistency. Their bowling and batting units need to click simultaneously for them to perform as a team.

Hyderabad must still be hurting with the manner of their defeat against Kolkata, a game they should have won. Batting is a problem area for them with none of the specialist hitters clicking. They need the likes of Harry Brooks to fire with the Englishman not justifying his massive price tag yet. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been economical with the bowl but lacks in terms of wickets this season.

Desperate for a win, Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match fixture in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. The game will take place in Sawai Mansingh Stadium and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023.

It should be a keenly contested game, with the visitors winning the match. Rajasthan Royals will feel they have an ideal opportunity to win this game against a bottom ranked side and get their season back on track.

