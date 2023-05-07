Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya have made it to the record books with an unique feat. They have become the first brothers to captain against each other in the Indian Premier League as Gujarat Titans are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in match 51 of the tournament’s 16th edition. While Hardik Pandya is the regular captain of Gujarat Titans, Krunal Pandya was handed the leadership responsibility after Lucknow Super Giants lost their captain KL Rahul to an injury, which will keep him out of the remainder of the tournament. 'Our Father Would Have Been Proud,' Says Hardik Pandya on Facing Brother Krunal Pandya As Captains in IPL 2023 Match Between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Both Hardik and his elder brother Krunal began their IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and were an integral part of the franchise’s success over the years. However, the two made it to separate teams after the 2021 season before the last mega auction in the IPL. While Hardik was roped in by Gujarat Titans, Krunal Pandya was signed by Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season while Krunal played a crucial role in Lucknow’s march to the Eliminator. While the two have faced each other, this is the first time they would compete against one another as captains in a match.

KL Rahul suffered a hip injury when his team faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow and Krunal has been leading the team since then. He will be captain of the side for the remainder of the tournament and would look to lead Lucknow Super Giants to the top four and the title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2023 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).