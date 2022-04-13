Pune, Apr 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.
Punjab Kings:
Mayank Agarwal c Yadav b Ashwin 52
Shikhar Dhawan c Pollard b Basil Thampi
Jonny Bairstow b Unadkat 12
Liam Livingstone b Bumrah 2
Jitesh Sharma not out 30
M Shahrukh Khan b Basil Thampi 15
Odean Smith not out 1
Extras: (LB-8, W-8) 16
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 198
Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-127, 3-130, 4-151, 5-197
Bowling: Basil Thampi 4-0-47-2, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-44-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-28-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-34-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-37-0. MORE
