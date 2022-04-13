Pune, Apr 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings:

Mayank Agarwal c Yadav b Ashwin 52

Shikhar Dhawan c Pollard b Basil Thampi

Jonny Bairstow b Unadkat 12

Liam Livingstone b Bumrah 2

Jitesh Sharma not out 30

M Shahrukh Khan b Basil Thampi 15

Odean Smith not out 1

Extras: (LB-8, W-8) 16

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 198

Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-127, 3-130, 4-151, 5-197

Bowling: Basil Thampi 4-0-47-2, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-44-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-28-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-34-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-37-0. MORE

