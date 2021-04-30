Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

KL Rahul

not out

91

Prabhsimran Singh

c Kohli b Jamieson

7

Chris Gayle

c de Villiers b Daniel Sams

46

Nicholas Pooran

c Shahbaz Ahmed b Jamieson

0

Deepak Hooda

c Rajat Patidar b Shahbaz Ahmed

5

Shahrukh Khan

b Chahal

0

Harpreet Brar

not out

25

Extras: (LB-1, W-4)

5

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)

179

Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 99-2, 107-3, 117-4, 118-5

Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-24-1, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-24-0, Kyle Jamieson 3-0-32-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-53-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-11-1. (more) PTI

