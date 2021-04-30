Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.
Punjab Kings Innings:
KL Rahul
not out
91
Prabhsimran Singh
c Kohli b Jamieson
7
Chris Gayle
c de Villiers b Daniel Sams
46
Nicholas Pooran
c Shahbaz Ahmed b Jamieson
0
Deepak Hooda
c Rajat Patidar b Shahbaz Ahmed
5
Shahrukh Khan
b Chahal
0
Harpreet Brar
not out
25
Extras: (LB-1, W-4)
5
Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)
179
Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 99-2, 107-3, 117-4, 118-5
Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-24-1, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-24-0, Kyle Jamieson 3-0-32-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-53-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-11-1. (more) PTI
