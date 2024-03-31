Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings:

Mayank Agarwal

c Darshan Nalkande b Azmatullah

16

Travis Head

b Noor Ahmad

19

Abhishek Sharma

c Shubman Gill b Mohit Sharma

29

Aiden Markram

c Rashid Khan b Umesh

17

Heinrich Klaasen

b Rashid Khan

24

Shahbaz Ahmed

c Rahul Tewatia b Mohit Sharma 22

Abdul Samad

run out (Noor Ahmad/W Saha)

29

Washington Sundar

c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma

Pat Cummins

not out

2

Extras: (LB-2, W-2)

4

Total:

(8 wkts, 20 Overs)

162

Fall of Wickets: 34-1, 58-2, 74-3, 108-4, 114-5, 159-6, 159-7, 162-8.

Bowler: Azmatullah Omarzai 3-0-24-1, Umesh Yadav 3-0-28-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-33-1, Noor Ahmad 4-0-32-1, Mohit Sharma 4-0-0-25-3, Darshan Nalkande 2-0-18-0. (MORE) PTI

