Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings:
Mayank Agarwal
c Darshan Nalkande b Azmatullah
16
Travis Head
b Noor Ahmad
19
Abhishek Sharma
c Shubman Gill b Mohit Sharma
29
Aiden Markram
c Rashid Khan b Umesh
17
Heinrich Klaasen
b Rashid Khan
24
Shahbaz Ahmed
c Rahul Tewatia b Mohit Sharma 22
Abdul Samad
run out (Noor Ahmad/W Saha)
29
Washington Sundar
c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma
Pat Cummins
not out
2
Extras: (LB-2, W-2)
4
Total:
(8 wkts, 20 Overs)
162
Fall of Wickets: 34-1, 58-2, 74-3, 108-4, 114-5, 159-6, 159-7, 162-8.
Bowler: Azmatullah Omarzai 3-0-24-1, Umesh Yadav 3-0-28-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-33-1, Noor Ahmad 4-0-32-1, Mohit Sharma 4-0-0-25-3, Darshan Nalkande 2-0-18-0. (MORE) PTI
