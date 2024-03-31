The Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians share an epic rivalry in the Indian Premier League. During every CSK vs MI IPL match, the fans of both teams come out in numbers to watch the match and get immense entertainment. The fans also get engaged in fan wars on social media, however, a CSK fan had to lose his life in Maharashtra's Kolhapur for celebrating MI batsman Rohit Sharma's wicket during their clash against SunRisers Hyderabad. MI Fans Attack CSK Fan in Kolhapur For Celebrating Rohit Sharma’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Match Against SRH, Victim Admitted in CPR: Report

63-year-old Bandopant Bapuso Tibile, who is a resident of Hanmantwadi, Kolhapur, was allegedly attacked by Mahadev Jhanjage (50), and Sagar Sadashiv Jhanjage (35) both residents of the same place as the latter celebrated Rohit Sharma's wicket. Both Sadashiv and Jhanjage broke Bandopant's head after which he was rushed to the hospital. However, the 63-year-old victim could be saved as his condition was very critical and he lost his life during treatment. CSK Fan Dies After Being Assaulted By Mumbai Indians Fans in Kolhapur During IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians lost the high-scoring clash against the Mumbai Indians by 31 runs as they were chasing down 278 runs. MI were only able to score 246 runs in reply and Rohit Sharma got out for 26 runs. During the same, Bandopant asked both the MI fans regarding their team's win. However, both, Sadashiv and Jhanjage didn't like Bandopant's question and attacked on his head with a rod. Both the accused have been arrested by the local police of Kolhapur.

