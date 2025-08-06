New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire to resume bowling in international cricket.

Maguire was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI of the ICC Women's Championship series against India in Rajkot on 10 January 2025, according to the ICC website.

Following the report, she was suspended from bowling in international matches, keeping in line with the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Since then, Maguire has remodelled her action and subsequently underwent an independent re-assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre.

The assessment concluded that the elbow extension in her bowling action is now within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

As a result, Maguire will be able to resume bowling in international cricket.

Maguire made her ODI and T20I debut against the West Indies back in July 2023. She has so far played 11 ODIs, where she has grabbed 16 wickets, with best bowling figures of 5 for 19 against England last year.

Maguire has also played nine T20Is, where she has nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.20.

The 18-year-old is not part of the Ireland squad that faces Pakistan in a three-match T20I series, which begins in Dublin on Wednesday. (ANI)

