Arsenal will be back in action in their pre-season preparation for the upcoming 2025-26 season, as they will take on Spanish side Villareal in their next match. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta faces a stern test ahead of the Premier League 2025-26. Under his coaching tenure, Arsenal have finished second in the league thrice. The last season has been specially frustrating for them as despite Manchester City not having a great season, Arteta and co fell behind Liverpool and the Arne Slot led the devils to the Premier League 2024-25 title. Arteta knows that he has to deliver now and Arsenal have bolstered their squad this season. Manchester City Set to Offer Rodri New Contract Until 2029, 2024 Ballon d'Or Winner Could Become Club’s Second-Highest Earner: Report.

The likes of Marin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke's signing has re-inforced Arsenal's midfield and forward line depth ahead of Premier League 2024-25. Meanwhile, for Arteta, his focus has been on a good pre-season training so that the players doesn't face fitness issues like last season in a long and intense battle for the title. The start of the pre-season has been topsy turvy for Arsenal as they have won two games but lost a their last match against Thomas Frank's Tottneham Hotsour. On the other hand, this will be the first match of Villareal in the pre-season tour.

Arsenal vs Villareal Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Villareal Date Wednesday, August 06 Time 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Emirates Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Arsenal app and Arsenal. com website (Live Streaming)

When Is Arsenal vs Villareal, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

English Premier League club Arsenal will clash with La Liga club Villreal in a pre-season club friendly on Wednesday, August 06. The Arsenal vs Villareal pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, and starts at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Lamine Yamal In Love Triangle? Star Barcelona Footballer 'Allegedly' Kissed Argentine Model Nicki Nicole After Unfollowing 'Ex' Cuban Singer Malu Trevejo.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Arsenal vs Villareal, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Arsenal's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Arsenal vs Villareal pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Arsenal vs Villareal live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Arsenal vs Villareal, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Arsenal vs Villareal pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on FanCode. Users can watch the Arsenal vs Villareal club friendly on the Arsenal app and Arsenal.com website for online streaming. Arsenal will not find it easy against the tight defence of Villareal, but should secure a victory eventually.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).