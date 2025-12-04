Dublin [Ireland], December 3 (ANI): Ireland will face Italy in a three-match T20I series in Dubai as both teams gear up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, as per the ICC website. The series provides a key chance for both sides to fine-tune their squads ahead of the tournament.

The series is also historic for Italy, as it marks their first-ever three-match bilateral series against an ICC Full Member. All matches will take place at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, starting January 23.

Ireland and Italy have faced each other only once before in a T20I, back in 2023 during the qualifiers for the 2024 T20 World Cup, a match Ireland won by 7 runs. Italy will aim to gain crucial experience from the series as they prepare for their maiden appearance on the World Cup stage.

For Ireland, the series forms part of a broader preparation schedule. Following the fixtures against Italy, they are also lined up to play two T20Is against UAE starting January 29.

Speaking about the opportunity, Richard Holdsworth, Director of Cricket at Cricket Ireland, said: "We're delighted that the Italian Cricket Federation has agreed to this series in Dubai. It is important that our squad plays some competitive cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup and these three matches will be ideal for us as we acclimatise to hot conditions, having come straight from the Irish winter.

"The Italians did very well to beat Scotland and qualify for their first-ever world cup, and we expect this series to be a hard-fought affair," he said.

Maria Lorena Haz Paz, President of the Federazione Cricket Italiana, expressed her delight at the historic upcoming series and its significance for Italy as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.

"From the moment that Italy Men defeated Scotland then went on to progress through the World Cup Qualifier for the first time in our history, we have turned our attention to creating the best possible preparation programme for our players ahead of the tournament in February."

"We were extremely pleased that Cricket Ireland was so amenable to working with us on pulling together this series - a series in itself will be historic given it will be our first three-match bilateral series against a Full Member of the ICC," Maria said.

"We look forward to the fixtures as we create history and, we hope, raise the profile and support for our cricket team across Italy - and maybe even win a few fans around the world," she added further. (ANI)

