Dublin [Ireland], October 22 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Thursday announced that the Irish women's team will play three T20Is and two 50-over matches against Scotland next month at La Manga Club in Spain.

The country's cricket board also announced the 15-member squad for the series.

Also Read | How to Watch RR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream 11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter and Jane Maguire all receive senior squad call-ups for the first time, however, owing to international travel restrictions the Irish side will be without the services of Mary Waldron, Lara Maritz, Eimear Richardson and Una Raymond-Hoey.

Ed Joyce, Head Coach of Ireland Women, said: "We're delighted to finally see some international action return - our last matches were at the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Scotland last year, so this series is very welcome for all involved."

Also Read | RR vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"While spending time with the squad in the nets, and getting that extra contact time with the contracted players is invaluable, nothing compares to actually being out in the middle and experiencing the game in a match scenario - you learn so much more about your game and build confidence in such circumstances. I know the players are all keen to get out to Spain and pull on the green kit once more," he added.

Ireland women squad: Laura Delany (c), Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell.

Players and support personnel will be travelling in accordance with strict protocols regarding health and safety during COVID-19 as issued by Sport Ireland. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)