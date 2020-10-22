Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on each other in the Dream11 IPL 2020. In this article, we shall give you the details of live streaming and online telecast details. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. RR and SRH have been almost in a similar state this IPL 2020. The two teams have been yearning to keep their chances alive for the playoffs. A win here would mean that they would remain in the radar of the playoffs. The teams would want to be in the competition for the final four spots.RR vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 40.

Rajasthan Royals is comparatively placed on IPL 2020 points table. The team is on number six of the IPL 2020 and SRH is on seven. The two teams have a very interesting head-to-head record. Out of the 12 occasions, the two met each other, they have won six games each. So it wouldn't be wrong to say that they would have an interesting head-to-head record. Now, let's have a look at how to watch the live streaming and online telecast details.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 22, 2020 (Thursday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the RR vs SRH IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the RR vs SRHgame for its online fans in India.

