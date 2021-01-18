Goa [India], January 18 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said they are making "terrible individual errors" which is costing them games.

NorthEast United FC ended their seven-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.

Goals from Ashutosh Mehta and new-signing Deshorn Brown sealed the victory for the Highlanders, while Peter Hartley pulled one back for Jamshedpur.

"Obviously, we are not playing as well as we have to. We are making terrible individual errors and that is costing us goals. The first goal was easily avoidable," Coyle said at the post-match press conference.

Jamshedpur have now conceded eight goals in their last three matches and Coyle wants his team to maintain clean sheets.

"We need to get back to what we were doing before. The injury to Dinliana [Laldinliana Renthlei] is a certain blow to us because he gives us a lot of balance. We have to get those clean sheets and pick ourselves up and go again," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)