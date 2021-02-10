Margao (Goa) [India], February 10 (ANI): After a solid 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said that his side played a fantastic match and he is proud of them.

In a first for Bagan this season, two first-half goals signalled the downfall for a beleaguered Bengaluru FC who were punished for their defensive mistakes, gifting two mouth-watering setpieces for the Kolkata side to convert with glee. Roy Krishna (37' Pen.) beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from the spot before Marcelinho (44') put the game to rest with a freekick of the highest order.

The Mariners stand second with 33 points from 16 games while Bengaluru FC remains 6th with 19 points, 4 points adrift of the top-four chasing pack with one less game to play.

"I think the team played a fantastic match. We controlled the match and the play. And I am proud of my players," Habas said after the match.

Habas further said his players did a good job in controlling Sunil Chhetri as he is one of the best players in India.

"Yes [they did a good job in controlling Sunil Chhetri]. He is a legend in India. In football, you have to respect the player and Chhetri is the captain of the national team. I know him from ISL 2014 and I have the same concept about him this season and the last season. I congratulate him on his career because for me he is one of the best players in India," Habas said.

The Spaniard also offered his thoughts on the impact that Marcelo has had on the Mariners ever since joining the club in the winter transfer market.

"I think Marcelinho is a good player and a clever player. We have to use his talents for the team and need to use Marcelinho for the team and not the team for Marcelinho. I've spoken to him and he's absolutely committed to the team," Habas stated. (ANI)

