Vasco (Goa) [India], February 8 (ANI): After settling with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) interim coach Khalid Jamil said that he is happy with one point and added that three points would have made him happier.

Hyderabad moved to third on goal difference, NEUFC climbed above FC Goa to fourth. The Gaurs, however, have a game in hand and will face leaders Mumbai City FC on Monday.

No one was able to find the breakthrough in the first half with defences of both sides standing tall. Despite hogging possession, Hyderabad registered just one shot on target against NEUFC in the first half -- their lowest against any opposition this season, highlighting their inefficiency in the final third. Meanwhile, NEUFC eventually grew into the game and fashioned better opportunities as the first half drew to a close.

"We were always thinking about a positive result - three points. We tried, we got many chances. And talking about the team, it is a good performance, we played with a good team. They also did a good job. So I am happy to get one point but we would be happier to get three points," Jamil said after the game.

The second half proved to be drab, with neither team able to register a single shot on target.

The best chance of the half came during the 85th minute after substitute VP Suhair won NEUFC a free-kick. Gallego fired a teasing cross towards the far post and picked out Lambot but the defender blazed his header over the bar.

Deshorn Brown was introduced in the game in the 66th minute. Jamil revealed that the decision was made keeping in mind the three stitches Brown has in his leg.

"Deshorn Brown has an injury. His leg has three stitches from previous matches. And we have Sylla also. He is also a good player, a good striker, so we thought of playing Brown in the second half," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)